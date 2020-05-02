D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys Shares of 5,054 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Copart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,613,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,357,000 after purchasing an additional 303,938 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Copart by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,023 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,391,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,836,000 after purchasing an additional 220,919 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $271,008,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Copart by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $78.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. Copart’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

