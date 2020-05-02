D.B. Root & Company LLC Makes New $375,000 Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,834,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $865,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,820,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $111.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.90 and its 200 day moving average is $113.73. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

