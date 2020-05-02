CX Institutional Purchases 416 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,607 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.39.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

