CX Institutional Cuts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 16,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 34.1% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 18.2% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AEP opened at $81.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.38. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,080,389.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.47.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

