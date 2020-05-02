CX Institutional Sells 58 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Stryker were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 200.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 95.7% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.60.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $180.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.67 and a 200-day moving average of $197.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

