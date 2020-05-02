Cwm LLC Sells 14,920 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,920 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth $335,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth $106,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Eaton by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 58,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Eaton by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 15,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 64,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.59.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $82.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

