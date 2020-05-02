Capital Square LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Square LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $91.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 143.20% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

