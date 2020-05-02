Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $22,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 533,113 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,644,000 after buying an additional 42,010 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 34,120 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 19,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 99,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

