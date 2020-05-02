Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,706 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after buying an additional 324,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,164 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 142,754 shares of company stock worth $5,037,180. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

