Columbus Circle Investors Has $4.68 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Columbus Circle Investors lessened its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 27,619 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

NYSE:DIS opened at $105.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

