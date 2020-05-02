Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 295,621 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,130 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 295,621 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,659 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

