Citizens National Bank Trust Department Invests $6.26 Million in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 56,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,000. Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.3% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

