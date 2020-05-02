Conning Inc. Sells 729 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,246,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,985,000 after purchasing an additional 308,911 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,264,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,655,000 after purchasing an additional 65,726 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,864 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,736,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,195,000 after purchasing an additional 761,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,830,221.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

