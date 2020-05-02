Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 6,630 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 398,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Diodes makes up approximately 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $16,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ DIOD opened at $47.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.37.
DIOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.
In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 33,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $1,603,460.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,530.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 23,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,180,382.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,763 shares of company stock worth $4,337,559. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
