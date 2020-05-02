Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 6,630 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 398,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Diodes makes up approximately 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $16,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $47.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 33,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $1,603,460.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,530.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 23,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,180,382.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,763 shares of company stock worth $4,337,559. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.