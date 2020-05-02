Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys Shares of 53,805 Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,000. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.8% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 148,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,310,000 after acquiring an additional 52,269 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42,530 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 32,908.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 19,745 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

Shares of DIS opened at $105.50 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

