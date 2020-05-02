Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,112 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,462 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

NASDAQ COST opened at $301.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

