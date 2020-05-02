Short Interest in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Increases By 11.1%

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the March 31st total of 97,860,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NYSE:BAC opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $209.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.