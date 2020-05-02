SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Medtronic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $4.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.63. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

MDT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $95.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.89. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Medtronic by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,583,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $293,137,000 after acquiring an additional 383,843 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 2,616.0% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 49,731 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Medtronic by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,999,000 after acquiring an additional 256,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

