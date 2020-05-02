Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,330 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after buying an additional 13,773,468 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after buying an additional 7,736,141 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,690,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after buying an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on WFC shares. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

