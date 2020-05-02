JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 99,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 34,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 130,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

JPM opened at $93.25 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.34. The company has a market cap of $284.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

