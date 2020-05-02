Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

NYSE:MMM opened at $148.60 on Friday. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.74 and a 200 day moving average of $160.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Microsoft Co. Shares Bought by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.
Microsoft Co. Shares Bought by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.
Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,330 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co
Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,330 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co
Intel Co. Position Cut by Calamos Advisors LLC
Intel Co. Position Cut by Calamos Advisors LLC
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Shares Acquired by Blue Fin Capital Inc.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Shares Acquired by Blue Fin Capital Inc.
Bfsg LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc.
Bfsg LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc.
Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in 3M Co
Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in 3M Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report