Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) received a €41.00 ($47.67) price target from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €41.00 ($47.67).

ETR:VOS opened at €34.50 ($40.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.68. Vossloh has a 1 year low of €23.60 ($27.44) and a 1 year high of €43.60 ($50.70).

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

