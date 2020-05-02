Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Short Interest Update

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 16,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,175,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,712,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.