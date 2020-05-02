Insider Selling: Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) CFO Sells $21,224.88 in Stock

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) CFO Steven K. Young sold 246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $21,224.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven K. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 26th, Steven K. Young sold 282 shares of Duke Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $21,152.82.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.68.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

