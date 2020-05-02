DAGCO Inc. Sells 225 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.5% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $227.05 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

