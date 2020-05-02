iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is DAGCO Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.6% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $158.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.04. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

