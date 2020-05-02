D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys Shares of 8,790 EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,790 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 59.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Edward Jones lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

EOG opened at $44.57 on Friday. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $65.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

