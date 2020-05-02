Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 369.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.59.

ETN opened at $82.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

