D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 108.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 100,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 186,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

NYSE:PFE opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $212.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

