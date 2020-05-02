D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 599 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,124,265,000 after purchasing an additional 904,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,966,694,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,801,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,504,643,000 after purchasing an additional 800,621 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,616,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,622 shares of company stock worth $6,837,684. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $58.21. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

