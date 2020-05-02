Cypress Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,150 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

DIS opened at $105.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.67 and its 200 day moving average is $129.30. The stock has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

