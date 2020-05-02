CX Institutional Has $28,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 102.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,412,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,648,000 after purchasing an additional 247,594 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 216,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 25,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. BNP Paribas cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of AMD opened at $49.88 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

