CX Institutional Reduces Stock Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Carnival were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,365,830,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,194,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,637,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,529,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Carnival by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,246,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,877 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 1,250,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $140.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.06.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $13.93 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.96.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

