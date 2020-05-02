CX Institutional Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 88.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $727,585,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 277.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,081 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $88,799,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,343,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,419,000 after acquiring an additional 749,816 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Standpoint Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

Shares of UPS opened at $91.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 143.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

