CX Institutional Lowers Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

CX Institutional decreased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 96.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 55,472 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $59.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

