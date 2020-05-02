Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Adobe were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,495,666,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 32,093.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,008,055 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after buying an additional 1,003,724 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Adobe by 336.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after buying an additional 640,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128,924 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $702,139,000 after buying an additional 547,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $343.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.86. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The company has a market capitalization of $170.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.44.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,206 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

