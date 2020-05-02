iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,995 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,272,000 after buying an additional 204,248 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,764,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,643,000 after purchasing an additional 248,635 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,243,000 after acquiring an additional 280,607 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $499,497,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,949,000 after purchasing an additional 229,860 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $125.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

