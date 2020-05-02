Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,894 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Chevron were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Independent Research downgraded shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.90.

Chevron stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

