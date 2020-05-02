Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 351,007 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,167,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 351,007 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $62,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

