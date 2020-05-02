Citizens National Bank Trust Department Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 74,907 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after buying an additional 324,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,887,000 after buying an additional 2,046,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 142,754 shares of company stock worth $5,037,180 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE T opened at $29.90 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AT&T (NYSE:T)

DAGCO Inc. Sells 225 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF is DAGCO Inc.’s 8th Largest Position
D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys Shares of 8,790 EOG Resources Inc
Eaton Co. PLC Shares Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC
D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc.
D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 599 Shares of Intel Co.
