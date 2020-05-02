Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $64,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 233,558.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,789,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,471,000 after buying an additional 3,788,315 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,472,000 after buying an additional 1,764,672 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,031,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,463,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,417,000 after buying an additional 1,033,836 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,268,000 after buying an additional 1,011,767 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $87.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.90. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

