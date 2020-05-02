Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $11.82 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 4.7% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 96,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 565,875 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 65,112 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,332 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 150,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

