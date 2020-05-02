Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €150.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €150.00 ($174.42) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €163.00 ($189.53) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €165.32 ($192.23).

VOW3 opened at €128.22 ($149.09) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €112.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €157.21. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a fifty-two week high of €187.74 ($218.30).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

