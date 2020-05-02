Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €132.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €165.32 ($192.23).

Volkswagen stock opened at €128.22 ($149.09) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €112.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €157.21. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a 12 month high of €187.74 ($218.30).

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Analyst Recommendations for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in Travelers Companies Inc Declines By 9.5%
Short Interest in Travelers Companies Inc Declines By 9.5%
Volkswagen PT Set at €150.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Volkswagen PT Set at €150.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €132.00 Price Target for Volkswagen
Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €132.00 Price Target for Volkswagen
UBS Group Analysts Give Volkswagen a €140.00 Price Target
UBS Group Analysts Give Volkswagen a €140.00 Price Target
Oxford BioMedica Price Target Raised to GBX 1,090
Oxford BioMedica Price Target Raised to GBX 1,090
Facebook, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share
Facebook, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report