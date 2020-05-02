Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €132.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €165.32 ($192.23).

Volkswagen stock opened at €128.22 ($149.09) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €112.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €157.21. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a 12 month high of €187.74 ($218.30).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

