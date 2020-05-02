UBS Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €140.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €165.32 ($192.23).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €128.22 ($149.09) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a 52 week high of €187.74 ($218.30). The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €112.20 and its 200-day moving average is €157.21.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

