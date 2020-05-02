Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,090

Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 1,090 ($14.34) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

OXB opened at GBX 720 ($9.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $553.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.07. Oxford BioMedica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 356.73 ($4.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 793 ($10.43). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 600.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 610.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55.

In other Oxford BioMedica news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo acquired 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 555 ($7.30) per share, for a total transaction of £2,675.10 ($3,518.94). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,287 shares of company stock worth $802,233.

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

