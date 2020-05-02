Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Facebook in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.48. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.56.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $202.27 on Friday. Facebook has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $583.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,482 shares of company stock worth $17,452,086. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781,073 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

