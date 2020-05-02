Cwm LLC Has $879,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $73.28 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $81.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Cfra raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.