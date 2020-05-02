Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 78,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

