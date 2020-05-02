Cwm LLC Sells 360 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 13,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,853,000 after purchasing an additional 942,774 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $75,890,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.9% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,410 shares of company stock worth $19,656,881 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

Shares of TMO opened at $329.81 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $346.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.78. The firm has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

